taylor swift travis kelce hold hands after christmas game

Taylor Swift was there to console her boyfriend Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. After the game, on Monday, December 25, the couple was photographed holding hands as they left Arrowhead Stadium together.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, was in a festive Christmas look for the occasion, rocking a plaid skirt and red sweater with her hair clipped back in a bow. She completed her game day look with tights and a black coat, along with dangling “87” earrings in honor of Travis’ jersey number. During the game, Taylor also rocked a Santa hat with “87” emblazoned on the front.

This marked the pair’s first Christmas together. Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, and her parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, showed up at the stadium for the holiday, while Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, was also in attendance. The NFL star’s mom, Donna Kelce, spent Christmas in Philadelphia with Jason Kelce and his family.

Getty

The holiday celebration comes five months after Taylor and Travis, 34, first connected following her Kansas City Eras tour stop in July. The tight end attended one of the shows and admitted afterward that he wished he’d gotten to meet the pop star and give her his phone number. In a December 6 interview, Taylor gushed that it was “metal as hell” for Travis to “put [her] on blast” with his public confession.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she shared. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.” Reports of the duo’s romance first surfaced in early November. They went public with the relationship on September 24, with Taylor showing up at a Chiefs game for the first time.

Since then, she’s been at several more games, while Travis also flew to Argentina to attend the Eras tour in November on a bye weekend. “We’re showing up for each other,” Taylor explained. “Other people are there and we don’t care.”

With the football season winding down, the Chiefs have two more games left in the regular season on December 31 and January 7, 2024. Meanwhile, Taylor’s tour picks back up again on February 7, 2024, in Tokyo.

Should the Chiefs make the Super Bowl, the game would be on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Taylor has a concert in Tokyo on February 10 and then several days off before she has to be in Australia for another show on February 16.