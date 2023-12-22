Donna Kelce had a tough choice to make regarding her plans for Christmas this year. The mom of NFL players Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce revealed that she won’t be spending the holiday with her younger son, Travis, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad,” Donna, 71, told People on Thursday, December 21.

Mama Kelce will be joined by Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three kids – daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett​ – as they watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants in Philly on Christmas Day. Meanwhile Travis, 34, will be playing in Kansas City as the Chiefs play against the Las Vegas Raiders with Taylor, 34, expected to attend.

However, Donna will at least be there in spirit for Travis as she revealed the cookies that she famously bought for both her sons before they faced off in Super Bowl XLVII will be available for fans to purchase. The cookies will also be for sale at the Eagles game at Lincoln Stadium.

“All proceeds from cookie sales will benefit organizations selected by the teams – the Eagles Autism Foundation in Philadelphia and Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City,” the mom of two revealed. “These two organizations mean a lot to my sons, and it’s a nice feeling to be able to support them in my own special way.”

David Eulitt / Getty Images

The Ohio native doesn’t put up any fuss about being away from her sons during Christmas, either.

“I understand that it’s part of the job,” she admitted. “I embrace the holiday games and enjoy the special days with our football family.”

She also added that she has plans to celebrate the festivities on another day other than Christmas with her entire family.

“Santa somehow has always been able to find families who work on Christmas Day on an alternate date,” Donna said.

Donna also confessed that spending the holidays away from home was nothing new to her even when Jason, 36, and Travis were little.

“Most times, the holidays were spent supporting the kids in various sporting events and enjoying the Christmas break with other families,” Donna recalled. “But I remember the joy in their eyes as they woke up early on Christmas Day to come downstairs to screams, laughter and a flurry of ripped wrapping paper.”

In an interview with Us Weekly on November 22, Donna gave more details regarding how her family typically spent big holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We would travel a lot. We would be in Florida, St. Augustine, visiting relatives, Disney [World], Marco Island and Fort Myers. [Jason and Travis’] grandparents [and] uncles, were in Florida, so we constantly went to Florida for the holidays.”