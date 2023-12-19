Travis Kelce revealed that he is looking forward to celebrating Christmas this year amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

“It will be a fun one,” Travis, 34, told People about the upcoming holiday in an interview published on Monday, December 18.

While this year will mark his first Christmas in a relationship with Taylor, 34, he will be busy working for some of the day. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis will likely get to celebrate later on in the day because his game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. However, he won’t be spending the holiday with his brother, Jason Kelce, because the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:25 p.m. ET on Christmas day.

“My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards,” Travis explained about the Kelce family’s plans, adding that he will also make the most of the holiday after his game.

Despite not being able to spend the day with his family, Travis said he appreciated that the Chiefs fans will show up for the game.

“The kingdom always travels,” the Ohio native said, referring to the many fans who traveled to Foxborough, Massachusetts, on December 17 to watch his team play against the New England Patriots. “We always travel well.”

Travis did not reveal if Taylor will be at his game on Christmas, though the “Cruel Summer” singer has become a staple at his home games. Taylor was most recently joined by her father, Scott Swift, and friends Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim at the December 17 game at Gillette Stadium.

Taylor hasn’t been shy about supporting Travis at his games, while she recently shared rare insight into their relationship when she was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year on December 6.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the “Long Live” singer explained. “We started hanging out after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Despite confirming their relationship in September when she attended her first game, Taylor revealed that she and Travis dated for a significant amount of time before people found out.

Gotham/GC Images

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Taylor shared. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

While the couple seems to currently be going strong, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that they might be facing trouble soon as Taylor prepares to resume her Eras tour in February 2024.

“They definitely seem committed to each other,” the insider said about the couple. “But Taylor always seems committed to whoever she’s dating. This time could be different, though. She lights up every time she sees Travis. She may finally have found ‘the one.’”