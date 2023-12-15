Four months into her hot romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift shook up her famous circle of gal pals. Who is the pop star close with today, and who has she cut out?

Gigi Hadid

The model and OG squad member recently joined Taylor with other pals for a night on the town in NYC.

Mariska Hargitay

The singer’s cat Olivia famously honors the Law & Order: SVU star’s character. Mariska just named her cat Karma, after Tay’s song.

Blake Lively

The longtime pal and her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, not only came to a Chiefs game, but Ryan even made a silly meme of himself cuddling Travis!

Cara Delevingne

“I’m so, so happy for her,” the model gushes of Taylor’s new romance. “I’m always rooting for my girl.”

Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez

The star once called Taylor her “only friend in the industry.” Selena has also joined her bestie out with the new squad members.

Brittany Mahomes

Taylor and the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick have a secret handshake and matching wardrobes!

Sophie Turner

Choosing sides: After her split from their mutual ex, Joe Jonas, Taylor lent the actress her NYC apartment and took her out to party!

Lyndsay Bell

Making friends in the Kansas City luxury suite! The wife of Chiefs tight end Blake is the newest squad member.

Zendaya

The pair reportedly had a falling out after the actress liked a tweet that took Kanye West’s side in his feud with Tay.

Karlie Kloss

Amid a rumored rift between them in 2018, Taylor didn’t show for her one-time BFF’s wedding — and then the model hung out with Taylor’s enemy Scooter Braun!

Kylie Kelce

Her potential future sister-in-law has notably kept her distance, saying, “It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera.”