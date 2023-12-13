While Travis Kelce stayed in Kansas City for football practice, Taylor Swift jetted back to New York City for a night out with friends on Tuesday, December 12. The pop star was joined by Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller for dinner in the Big Apple one day ahead of her 34th birthday.

Taylor, 34, wore a belted, mustard yellow coat and chunky black shoes as she held hands with Selena, 31, while the group made their way to a waiting vehicle. The “Anti-Hero” singer had her hair pulled back into a bun with her signature bangs on display across her forehead. Selena was dressed in all black for the outing.

The group dinner came following Taylor’s PDA-filled night out with Travis, 34, on Sunday, December 10. The Grammy winner was in Kansas City for her man’s football game against the Buffalo Bills and joined him at a Christmas pop-up bar afterward. Fellow attendees at the holiday-themed event shared photos of the lovebirds on social media, including one of Taylor kissing Travis on the cheek and another of them locking lips.

While Taylor was extremely private in her last relationship with Joe Alwyn, which lasted more than six years, she hasn’t shied away from life in the spotlight with the NFL star.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she explained in a December 6 interview with Time magazine. ”We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows you’re seeing someone. And [Travis and I are] just proud of each other.”

Travis proved that he’s just as supportive by traveling to Argentina to attend Taylor’s Eras tour on his bye weekend from football in November. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f–king mind-blowing,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “I’m learning every day.”

Meanwhile, Selena also recently went public with her new relationship with Benny Blanco. She confirmed she was dating the producer, 35, on December 7 and announced that they had already been together for six months. The “Single Soon” singer continued to flaunt the romance by posting a cuddly photo with Benny on her Instagram story on the same night that she hit the town with Taylor.