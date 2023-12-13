Selena Gomez looked beyond happy while cozying up to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, in a new photo posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday, December 12. The “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” singer didn’t caption the black and white shot, which featured her smiling as she and Benny wrapped their arms around each other.

The PDA photo comes after the producer, 35, showed love to Selena, 31, by commenting a heart eye emoji on her December 9 Instagram post, which featured a behind the scenes look at the Golden Globe nominee on the set of a photo shoot. Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny on December 7 via a series of comments on Instagram.

“Facts,” she wrote, in response to a post that was titled, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She’s in a Relationship.” She also called Benny “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” and said “he’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

selenagomez/instagram

In response to a critic of her new relationship, Selena added, “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel fre to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [m]y life at all.”

She also gave fans some scoop on the timeline of the relationship when she wrote, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.” Since going public with the romance, Selena has also been wearing a ring with the letter “B” on it as a nod to her boyfriend.

Benny was in attendance for Selena’s 31st birthday party in July, so it appears they were already quietly dating at the time. He also produced her song “Single Soon,” which was released in August.

However, in September, the Rare Beauty creator hinted that she was single in a TikTok video where she mouthed along to the words, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me bitch. Stay safe out there.”

Selena was briefly linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart at the beginning of 2023 when they were photographed holding hands in New York City. She previously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 until 2018 and was in a relationship with The Weeknd for nine months in 2017.