Music producer Benny Blanco isn’t ~lonely~ anymore! In December 2023, Selena Gomez seemingly confirmed that she and Benny were dating. Benny, who has worked with Selena and other A-listers like Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, SZA, Rihanna and more, has yet to comment on the romance. In fact, the “Eastside” singer is known to be private about his relationships. He’s only gone public with one girlfriend in the past, a model and actress named Elsie Hewitt.

