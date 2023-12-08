Your account
Benny Blanco Dating History

Benny Blanco Keeps His Relationships Private! Inside His Dating History Amid Selena Gomez Romance

Dec 8, 2023 2:34 pm·
Music producer Benny Blanco isn’t ~lonely~ anymore! In December 2023, Selena Gomez seemingly confirmed that she and Benny were dating. Benny, who has worked with Selena and other A-listers like Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, SZA, Rihanna and more, has yet to comment on the romance. In fact, the “Eastside” singer is known to be private about his relationships. He’s only gone public with one girlfriend in the past, a model and actress named Elsie Hewitt.

Keep scrolling for a look inside Benny Blanco’s dating history.

