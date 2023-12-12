Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “so in love,” according to Chetarah Jackson, who spent time with the couple in Kansas City on Sunday, December 10. Based on her interactions with the A-list couple, Chetarah predicted that the two will get married one day.

“It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married,” the real estate agent gushed to Entertainment Tonight. She also described Taylor, 33, as an “absolute sweetheart” who is “very down-to-earth and kind.”

Chetarah said that her boyfriend, Calvin Locke, has been friends with Travis, 34, since 7th grade. The couple sat in the NFL star’s private box at Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills. After the game, they joined the lovebirds and more friends for a night out at a Christmas pop-up bar in Kansas City.

chetarah_real_estate/Instagram

“Best birthday ever!” Chetarah captioned a series of Instagram photos from the day. In one shot, she smiled for a selfie with the pop star, and in another, she and Calvin posed alongside Taylor and Travis.

The “Anti-Hero” singer has become a fixture at Travis’ NFL games while on hiatus from her Eras tour this fall. Her presence has attracted a lot of attention, but Taylor said she’s focused on supporting Travis and enjoying herself.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME magazine on December 6. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

chetarah_real_estate/Instagram

Taylor and Travis started quietly dating in July and went public with their relationship at a Chiefs game in September. “I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she declared. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

The Grammy winner was previously in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for more than six years before their split at the beginning of 2023. The exes were famously private about their relationship and were rarely photographed in public together. On the other side of the breakup, Taylor admitted that she has a new outlook on how she wants to live her life now.

“Life is short. Have adventures,” she urged. “Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”