Tom Brady poked fun at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. He referenced the tight end’s relationship while mocking the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest? It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls,” Tom, 46, said, referencing the young Swifties who have now become Chiefs fans. “And in honor of Tay Tay, let’s take a look at the Chiefs eras – terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it off.” The final punchline was, of course, a reference to Taylor’s hit song of the same title.

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, started dating ahead of the 2023 NFL season and she attended several of his games over the following months, including the Super Bowl on February 11. During March and April, the couple has been able to enjoy some downtime while Travis is in his offseason and Taylor is on hiatus from her Eras tour.

However, the pop star jetted overseas to Paris at the beginning of May to prepare for the European leg of the tour, which kicks off on Thursday, May 9. Travis stayed behind in the States and has kept quite busy. He went to the Kentucky Derby on May 4 and then set off for Florida to attend the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

The professional athlete previously confirmed that he would be supporting Taylor in Europe whenever possible. He previously attended Eras tour shows in Argentina, Australia and Singapore.

During their time off, Travis and Taylor went to Las Vegas to attend a charity gala thrown by Patrick Mahomes on April 27. They also took a trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with pals Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, and spent April 13 at Coachella. Plus, Taylor released her album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.

Meanwhile, Tom is also no stranger to being in a high-profile relationship, as he was previously married to Gisele Bündchen from 2009 until 2022. Before that, he dated Bridget Moynahan, whom he shares his eldest child, Jack, with. The duo split before Jack was born in August 2007 and Tom had already moved on with Gisele, 43, at the time of the now-teenager’s birth.

This scandal was referenced during Tom’s roast, as Nikki Glaser joked, “Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then came back, then retired. I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend. To be fair, he didn’t know. He just thought she was getting fat.”