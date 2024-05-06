kim kardashian booed at tom brady roast talks dating rumors

Kim Kardashian was met by a chorus of savage boos while appearing at the Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. The reality star took the stage to participate in roasting Tom Brady and did not receive a warm welcome from the crowd at the live Sunday, May 5, event.

At the beginning of her segment for the Netflix roast, Kim, 43, couldn’t even get her words out as the audience booed her. After host Kevin Hart managed to calm down the crowd, she began mocking the former NFL star and even addressed the 2023 rumors that they had dated.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might. Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were,” she said. “And I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.” The joke, of course, was in reference to her 2007 sex tape scandal with Ray J.

Getty

Her next punchline poked fun at her former stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner, as she said, “I do know it would never work out [with me and Tom]. An ex-athlete. High cheekbones. Silky hair. You remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to undress me just to try on my clothes.”

The Skims founder also mentioned her dad, Robert Kardashian’s, involvement in O.J. Simpson’s 1994 murder trial. “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players,” she joked.

Later, Tom, 46, returned the favor when he hit the podium to crack some jokes of his own. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he admitted. “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad [Kanye West].” The Super Bowl champion was also roasted by Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser and more.

Tom and Kim were romantically linked in the spring of 2023 following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. “They have friends and business partners in common, but are not dating,” a source told People at the time. “Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story, which starts production next month.”

The Hulu star started quietly dating Odell Beckham Jr. just months later, although they split in March. Tom briefly dated Irina Shayk in the fall of 2023 before things fizzled out too.