Tom Brady and Irina Shayk made headlines when they were photographed arriving at his house together in July 2023. News of their possible romance had fans buzzing for weeks, but as the heat began to die down, questions began to rise about whether this hot couple is still together.

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Still Together?

Unfortunately, the love did not last between Tom and Irina. The high-profile stars called it quits in October after four months of dating, according to TMZ. There was reportedly “no drama or scandal,” but things “fizzled out” as time went on.

“Irina was very attracted to Tom. She liked dating him. It excited her,” a source told People. “They had fun traveling to see each other. In the end, it kind of just fizzled. They both keep having obligations and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time.”

How Did Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Meet?

Irina and Tom were first linked in July 2023 when photos surfaced of them packing on the PDA while arriving at his California home together. In mid-August, they popped up together once again while spending two days in London. Although they weren’t photographed with each other, they were spotted leaving the same hotel just minutes apart. In September, Irina was reportedly spotted outside Tom’s New York City apartment, according to Page Six.

Things reportedly first heated up between Tom and Irina after they both attended Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s Italy wedding in June 2023 and “hit it off.” However, before that, they “ran in the same circle for a while,” according to Entertainment Tonight. “They have always gotten along great,” a source told the outlet.

Are Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Back Together?

Amid her romance with Tom, Irina also continued to spend time with her ex Bradley Cooper. The two have an extremely amicable coparenting relationship for the sake of daughter Lea.

At the end of August 2023, Irina and Bradley even took a vacation together and sparked reconciliation rumors when she posted a shirtless photo of him on her Instagram Story during the trip. However, it appeared to just be a friendly trip, as Bradley and Irina were not back together at the time of her split from Tom.

Who Has Irina Shayk Dated?

Irina is certainly no stranger to being in a high-profile romance. Before Bradley and Tom, she was in a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Irina met the soccer stud when they were filming an ad for Armani together in 2010, and they were engaged the next year. They broke up in January 2015. During her relationship with Cristiano, Irina developed a close relationship with the athlete’s first son, Cristiano Jr., who was born in June 2010.

Following her split from Cristiano, Irina began dating Bradley in 2015. He was also newly single after breaking up with Suki Waterhouse. At the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Irina debuted her baby bump and confirmed that she was expecting her first child with the actor. Their daughter, Lea, was born in March 2017.

Although Bradley and Irina split in 2018, they continue to spend quite a bit of time together. They are mostly with their daughter when they are together.

Who Has Tom Brady Dated?

Tom, of course, was famously married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 years before getting divorced in October 2022. The exes have two children, Benjamin, born December 2009, and Vivian, born December 2012.

Before getting together with Gisele, Tom was in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. They dated from 2004 until 2006. In February 2007, it was confirmed that Bridget was pregnant with Tom’s child. At the time, he had already begun dating Gisele. John “Jack” Brady was born in August 2007.