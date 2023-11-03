So much for the hot new romance. Just two months after Tom Brady was seen caressing Irina Shayk’s face in his car at a traffic light in L.A. — after she had spent the night at his place — it’s over for the G.O.A.T. and the supermodel. “Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, noting that the former quarterback, 46, wasn’t ready to fully commit to the stunner, 37, so soon after his painful 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 43.

“Irina totally understood. Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings.” Tom and Bradley Cooper’s ex/baby mama first connected at billionaire Joe Nahmad’s star-studded $13 million nuptials to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in May. “The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom,” says an insider. “She made the first move and pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!” But things fizzled out quickly. “You wouldn’t expect that when you put two of the most beautiful people in the world together, but it happens,” the source tells Life & Style. “They’ll bounce back, though. If history is any sign, neither one of them will be single for long.”