After several weeks of rumors that Tom Brady is dating Kim Kardashian, the former football quarterback seems to have a new romance brewing with model Irina Shayk.

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Dating?

On July 21, 2023, paparazzi spotted Tom picking Irina up from Hotel Bel-Air to bring her to his home, where Irina stayed until the next morning. Tom reportedly dropped her back off at the hotel and picked her up again later. The two were seen looking cozy in Tom’s car as he stroked Irina’s cheek while stopped at a red light. Tom and Irina allegedly spent the whole weekend together, according to multiple reports.

A source told one outlet that Tom and Irina met at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding on the Italian island of Sardinia in May. The two have reportedly been in contact frequently since then and are now dating. Meanwhile, another source told an outlet that “there is a spark” between Tom and Irina, but they “have never been involved romantically before.”

Is Tom Brady Dating Kim Kardashian?

Before his summer romance with Irina began, Tom sparked dating rumors with Kim. In May, the Kardashians star was seen looking at properties in the Bahamas, where Tom also owns a home. They were later spotted together at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party in the Hamptons, although Tom was also seen chatting with Emily Ratajkowski that day.

“They’ve known each other for a while,” a source told In Touch of Kim and Tom. “They’ve just never been single at the same time. There’s a lot of chemistry between them. At the party, they definitely flirted while they chatted each other up.”

However, the source added that Tom isn’t interested in “getting into an exclusive relationship” at the moment. “He knows he’s one of the most eligible bachelors on the scene and is living it up!” the insider said.

Tom was previously married to Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. They share two children together — a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Vivian — along with Tom’s son Jack from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 15 years together.

A source told Life & Style that while Gisele found Tom and Kim’s rumored romance “pretty desperate,” she’s “not going to make a big stink about what she’s hearing — Tom’s free to see whoever he wants.”