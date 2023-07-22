Gisele Bündchen isn’t fazed about rumors that her ex, Tom Brady, has struck up a flirtation with Kim Kardashian. Indeed, a source says the supermodel, 42, privately “thinks it’s pretty desperate stuff”! After Kim, 42, reached out to the former NFL star, 45, earlier this year about buying property near his Bahamas home, the duo reconnected in the Hamptons over 4th of July weekend. The two were spotted hanging out on the beach by day and dancing all night at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s star-studded bash. “Tom’s loving the attention and giving Kim signs that he’s interested,” says the source, “and Gisele’s not going to make a big stink about what she’s hearing — Tom’s free to see whoever he wants.” The source adds that no one is ’shipping a BraDashian romance harder than momager Kris Jenner. “If they can pull this off, it’s next-level branding potential!”