Soaking up the sun. Gisele Bündchen was spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with her long-time martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente, in photos obtained by Page Six. The trip comes nearly two weeks after she announced her divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 42, was seen with Joaquim and fellow Jiu-Jitsu instructor Jordan grabbing food at Koji restaurant in the Provincia de Puntarenas neighborhood of Costa Rica on Saturday, November 12. The group was accompanied by the Brazil native’s two children, Benjamin and Vivian, whom she shares with Tom, 45. Learn more about Joaquim below.

Who Is Joaquim Valente?

Joaquim owns Valente Brother Jiu-Jitsu gym with his brothers, Pedro and Giu Valente. They have three locations in Florida, including Coral Gables, Pembroke Pines and North Miami Beach, near where Tom and Gisele purchased a $17 million plot of land on Indian Creek Island.

Valente Brothers/Instagram

In February 2022, the supermodel gushed over the brothers, calling them “awesome teachers” via Instagram after training with the family.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” Bündchen told her followers in February. “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for … making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

At the time, Tom reacted to Gisele’s video showing off her new skills, joking via Twitter, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.”

What Is Joaquim Valente’s Job?

In addition to the martial arts gym, Joaquim and his brothers also founded 753code, which is an “approach that helps us live a more balanced life, physically, emotionally and mentally,” per its Instagram page.

The family also appears to own VB Tactical, a Florida-based training facility that teaches the “adaptive use of modern weaponry.”

Are Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Dating?

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating speculation following their Costa Rica vacation. However, a source tells Life & Style there is nothing romantic between them and they are just “long-time” pals.

When Did Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Split?

Tom and Gisele publicly confirmed their divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage on October 28 after months of speculation.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together … We arrive at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

For her part, Gisele acknowledged that their split had been “painful and difficult” in her own message via Instagram. “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”