They’ve gone international! Less than a month after enjoying an overnight rendezvous at his LA home, Irina Shayk and Tom Brady reportedly holed up together at London’s the Twenty Two hotel from August 13 to August 15. “Tom and Irina are moving super fast and see each other often,” an insider reveals to Life & Style exclusively. “They actually have a few more getaways coming up.”

The supermodel, 37, and the retired NFL player, 46, only met in May. “They’re a really good match,” adds the insider. “Tom buys her flowers and sends sexy texts and cute messages throughout the day. Meanwhile, she’s bought him underwear.”

Tom had previously been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 43, for 13 years before divorcing in October 2022. Irina is the first woman the legendary quarterback has been seriously linked to since their split.

“Irina knew early on she and Tom would make a great couple, and Tom finds her gorgeous and exciting,” a source exclusively told Life & Style previously. “Friends think this could go the distance because they’re super compatible.”