Things are heating up for Tom Brady and Irina Shayk! On the afternoon of July 21, the legendary quarterback, 45, picked up the supermodel, 37, from Hotel Bel-Air and took her to his LA mansion, where the duo reportedly didn’t emerge until after 9 a.m. the next day — Irina in the same white outfit as before. He then drove her back to the hotel, where photogs snapped the pair getting flirty in his Rolls-Royce.

Now Life & Style has learned that it’s more than just a fling. “Irina knew early on she and Tom would make a great couple, and Tom finds her gorgeous and exciting,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Friends think this could go the distance because they’re super compatible.”