Tom Brady Finds Irina Shayk ‘Gorgeous and Exciting’ After Sparking Dating Rumors
Things are heating up for Tom Brady and Irina Shayk! On the afternoon of July 21, the legendary quarterback, 45, picked up the supermodel, 37, from Hotel Bel-Air and took her to his LA mansion, where the duo reportedly didn’t emerge until after 9 a.m. the next day — Irina in the same white outfit as before. He then drove her back to the hotel, where photogs snapped the pair getting flirty in his Rolls-Royce.
Now Life & Style has learned that it’s more than just a fling. “Irina knew early on she and Tom would make a great couple, and Tom finds her gorgeous and exciting,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Friends think this could go the distance because they’re super compatible.”