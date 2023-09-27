Tom Brady Weight Loss Transformation Then and Now [Photos]

Inside Tom Brady’s 10-Lb. Weight Loss Transformation! See His Then and Now Photos

Tom Brady has faced many life changes since retiring from the NFL twice, like his split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and saying goodbye to the football field. As the California native is no longer married or playing the professional sport on our TV screens, he is focusing on his health. In fact, Tom has gotten into even better shape –like, “very fit” – resulting in a 10-pound weight loss.

“I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health. You could prioritize a lot of things: career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community,” he said during a September 2023 episode of the “Let’s Go” podcast. ​​“At the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid. When we don’t have that, we have nothing.”

Keep scrolling to see Tom Brady’s weight loss transformation!