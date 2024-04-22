who is abi carter meet american idol season 22 singer

Abi Carter is making a name for herself on season 22 of American Idol. After she earned a spot in the top 12 on the April 21, 2024, episode, fans want to know more about who the rising star is.

Who Is American Idol’s Abi Carter?

Abi is a singer from Indio, California, who is competing on season 12 of American Idol. She was 21 years old at the time she competed on the singing competition show.

Amid her American Idol journey, Abi released her first-ever original song called “It’s All Love” on March 29, 2024. “I never felt like I could get things right the first time, but at the end of the day, everything you experience in life is all love,” she shared on Instagram before the release.

“I have been a fan of American Idol my entire life,” Abi told the American Idol judges during her audition. “I’ve been telling myself since I was a kid, when I got old enough, I would do it. So, I guess this is just me doing it.” The singer said she started playing piano when she was about 7 years old, which sparked her passion for music and eventually led her to start writing her own songs.

Abi received a platinum ticket during her American Idol audition, which meant that she got to skip the first round of Hollywood week and automatically advance to round two. She then continued to impress the judges to make it to the live shows, where America began voting for their favorites.

Who Is ‘American Idol’ Singer Abi Carter’s Family?

Abi revealed during her Idol audition that she is the “second oldest of seven kids.” She grew up with a single mom and said her mother “practically” raised all seven children herself.

Abi Carter’s Religion

“I came from a very religious family,” Abi shared on her first episode of American Idol. While she didn’t specify her religion, she later sang “Oceans (Where Feet May Fall)” for one of her performances, which is a Christian gospel song by Hillsong UNITED.

Where Did American Idol’s Abi Carter Go to College?

Abi attended California State University, San Bernardino. She graduated summa cum laude in May 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, according to the school’s website.

In high school, Abi was homeschooled, which allowed her to get a job to help support her large family. “I went to Washington Charter [School] up until third grade and from there I was homeschooled,” Abi shared in a March 2024 interview. “I went to less than one semester at La Quinta High School and it was during that time that my parents separated. My mom had to start going back to school to get a degree to support all of us. I, subsequently, kind of had to leave public high school and go back into homeschooling so that I could get a job to be able to buy a car and take my siblings to and from school and extracurricular activities because my mom was then occupied with her schooling.”