jason kelce talks retirement rumors gets support from travis

Two days after reports claimed that Jason Kelce would be hanging up his cleats after the 2023-2024 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles star spoke about the retirement rumors with his brother, Travis Kelce, on the Wednesday, January 17, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“I don’t know what next year’s gonna look like,” Jason, 36, admitted. “I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media.”

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after losing their wild card game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15. Jason was in tears after the game and ESPN reported that he told his teammates in the locker room that he was retiring.

The team’s star center explained why he didn’t make a formal announcement about his future after the game. “I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision,” he shared. “I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to fully grasp that decision.”

He also said that he wasn’t “trying to be dramatic” and “draw this thing out,” but wanted to share his decision in the right way. “When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had,” Jason added. “And, you know, I don’t think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that.”

Travis, 34, was a sounding board for his older brother and jumped in to show his support when Jason got emotional. “I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing that I just said to you, which is just, ‘I believe in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league,’” Jason said. “A lot of guys [said], ‘If that is your last game, I feel sorry for you.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t feel sorry for me motherf–ker. I had a f–king…”

At that point, the dad of three trailed off as he got choked up. “Hell yeah, brother,” Travis told him.

While Jason’s football season has come to an end, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs will continue their road to the Super Bowl when they play the Buffalo Bills on January 21. Fans are expecting the tight end’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to be in the crowd, as she does not have any known conflicts.

Jason and his family have been thrust into the spotlight amid his brother’s relationship with the pop star, 34. Taylor’s fans flooded social media with supportive messages for the professional athlete after his possible final game.