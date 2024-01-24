Jason Kelce certainly left an impression during his first meeting with Taylor Swift, but it wasn’t exactly the impression his wife wanted to leave. The Philadelphia Eagles center revealed that Kylie Kelce warned him to be on his “best behavior” at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game. Instead, he took his shirt off.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason, 36, told brother Travis Kelce of his touchdown celebration on their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, January 24. “I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we get into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare.’”

Jason added that he told Kylie, 31, that he wasn’t “asking for permission.” He pointed out that a stunt like this was in his nature. In fact, he said that he was “blackout drunk” when he first met Kylie.

“This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm,” he said, although he added that Kylie had warned him to be on his “best behavior” for their first time meeting Travis’ girlfriend, who was in attendance at the game, along with the Kelce brothers’ parents, Donna and Ed.

Jason made headlines on Sunday, January 21, for ripping his shirt off and jumping from the VIP box into the stands at Highmark Stadium in New York to chug beers with fans in celebration of Travis, 34, getting a touchdown. Though Kylie’s reaction wasn’t fully visible on camera, many fans on social media zeroed in on the few glimpses of her face during Jason’s stunt.

“Kylie in the back like ‘Yea that’s my husband,’” one fan wrote on X of the field hockey coach’s sly smile.

Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Another user shared a clip of someone from inside the box seemingly leaning out to tell Jason, “Hey, Kylie said get your ass back in here.”

Though Kylie and Jason’s three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett, were not present at the game, they had their own hilarious reaction to their dad going shirtless. Jason took to X with a photo of a text from “Maaa” — presumably Kylie’s mother — saying, “Ellie said ‘Dad’s boobs are showing!’”

“Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!” Jason captioned the post.

Thankfully, Jason’s shirtless moment didn’t appear to affect his first time meeting Taylor, 34, whom Travis started dating in July 2023. Travis told his brother that the pop star “absolutely loved” Jason. She was seen chatting with and high-fiving Jason and his wife throughout the game, and she posed for photos with Kylie.

A source told Us Weekly that Travis “loved” watching Taylor get along with his parents, brother and sister-in-law.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” the insider said. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”