After getting a taste of the Taylor Swift spotlight, Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, isn’t sure she could handle being one of the pop star’s parents.

“I thought Patrick, being my child, was a lot,” Randi, 48, said on Jennifer Vickery Smith’s “Got It From My Momma” podcast on Friday, February 9. “Now I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa I can only imagine [what her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, go through].’”

Randi has gained recognition as a parent of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP in recent years, so she was already familiar with the spotlight. However, Patrick, 28, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, became a part of Taylor’s inner circle during the 2023-2024 football season as the singer began attending Chiefs games to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce. The friendship thrust Patrick and Brittany, 28, into a new level of public attention. Randi and Patrick’s dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr., also got a taste when they met Taylor, 34, at football stadiums.

Randi said that in her pre-Taylor era, she was rarely shown on TV at football games, “​​because I’m usually on the floor with the grandkids, or pacing because I stress.” However, that changed after she started spending time with the Grammy Award winner.

“[Now] I know people are, like, [watching, so] I just try to smile,” she added. “I don’t [always] have it in me. I’m watching the game and I’m, like, covering my face and all that.”

Despite her aversion to the spotlight, Randi said she loves how warm and inviting Taylor has been to her family, especially Brittany. The two have been spotted together both in the VIP box and outside the stadium, with many nights spent out on the town in New York City.

“My daughter-[in-law] who’s [also] very shy and very quiet and very, you know, doesn’t like attention or anything [either, but Taylor] really made sure that she feels good,” Randi said.

Patrick’s mom also gushed about Taylor’s attitude toward fame and attention in general.

“She’s like, fun, having a good time, and I love to see that,” she said. “She takes a picture with everybody, like, if she’s going to the bathroom…she’s gonna stop for all the little girls, all the kids and I’m like, ‘You go, girl!’ She may not feel like she’s going out of her way, but she makes a point, and I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve really got a fan now!’”

Taylor went public with Travis, 34, in September 2023 by attending her first Chiefs game, and she’s been a mainstay in stadiums ever since. Randi and Patrick’s little sister, Mia Randall, got to hang out with the pop star at an October 2023 home game, and they had a blast.

“I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!” Randi posted later that night, sharing a photo of Taylor and Mia, 12.

Pat Sr., 53, has also had kind things to say about Taylor.

“She’s down to earth,” he told Starcade Media in January. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series.”

Recalling the photos Taylor took with Randi and Mia, he said, “So I mean, she was genuine. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”