Patrick Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes, has nothing but good things to say about Taylor Swift amid her romance with Travis Kelce.

“She’s down to earth,” Pat, 53, told Kansas City outlet Starcade Media about Taylor, 34, during an interview published on Thursday, January 18. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series.”

Pat then recalled taking a picture with the “Cruel Summer” singer, his wife and daughter when they first met. “So I mean, she was genuine,” he continued. “Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”

Taylor has gotten to know the Mahomes family while watching Travis, 34, play with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only has she spent time with the quarterback’s parents, but Taylor has also grown close with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The women are regularly seen watching the games in suites together, while Taylor has even been featured in several of Brittany’s Instagram posts.

“Twinning & Winning,” the mother of two, 28, captioned a handful of photos of her and Taylor wearing jersey-inspired jackets that repped Travis and Patrick, 28, via Instagram on Monday, January 15.

After the couple confirmed their romance in September 2023, they have become more serious and even celebrated Christmas and New Year’s Eve together.

The pair has not been shy when it comes to discussing their relationship, while Travis told The Wall Street Journal that a “Cupid” was responsible for setting him up with Taylor during a November 2023 interview.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” the professional athlete said as he recalled attending Taylor’s Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7, 2023.

Travis first expressed his interest during an August 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, revealing that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. After he shared that he wasn’t able to get the bracelet to Taylor, he said someone in her camp heard about his attempt and helped connect them.

Gotham/GC Images

Once the “Enchanted” singer reached out to him, Travis said “she told [him] exactly what was going on and how [he] got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Taylor also recalled the beginning of their romance when she was named TIME’s Person of the Year in December 2023. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told the outlet. “We started hanging out right after that.”