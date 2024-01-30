Kylie Kelce is all for Taylor Swift coming to football games if it means a wider audience will be interested in the sport.

Jason Kelce’s wife, 31, spoke with Glamour about the pop star’s presence at Kansas City Chiefs games in an interview published on Monday, January 29. While she was hesitant to talk about Taylor, 34 — who is dating her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce — directly, Kylie recognized that many fans of the singer are now interested in football, which is a good thing for the sport.

“My dad only had two daughters, so I was the stand-in for watching football with my dad. I always found it to be the most fun experience, watching with him to cheer on the Eagles. It was the Sunday activity,” Kylie said.

The field hockey coach continued, “So to see that other young girls are getting involved and that they want to sit down and cheer with their dads or they’re finding their own reason to be interested, it’s only something that can be painted in a positive and exciting light. It’s just another way to encourage girls to appreciate sport.”

Taylor has been a frequent spectator at Chiefs games since she and the team’s tight end went public with their romance in September 2023. Some critics have felt that the NFL puts too much attention on the “Cruel Summer” singer by panning the cameras to her during the game. Meanwhile, others have expressed concern that Taylor is a distraction to Travis, 34.

Taylor addressed the hate comments in her TIME Person of the Year interview in December 2023, pointing out that she has no control over the cameras.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Attending the games to support Travis has also brought Taylor, who grew up as a casual fan of the Philadephia Eagles, a newfound love of football in general.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” she added. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Meanwhile, Travis recently shut down the speculation that Taylor is a distraction while also revealing how they ignore the public attention on their relationship.

“As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise. That’s all that matters,” he explained. “I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all. The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”