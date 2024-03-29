Travis Kelce Wears Taylor Swift 1989 Easter Egg Hat

Taylor Swift fans are loving Travis Kelce‘s new baseball hat, as it appeared he give a shoutout to her iconic 2014 album, 1989.

Travis, 34, was seen in an Instagram Stories video shared on Thursday, March 28, by former NBA player Chandler Parsons as the two played a round of golf at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. After making a killer drive, Travis put his face up to the camera with a laugh, where the golf club’s logo was written on his cap, along with “1989,” the year it opened.

“HELLO HIS HAT SAYS 1989,” one Swiftie wrote on X while posting a still shot of Travis’ cap. Another fan added, “I think he is golfing at Sherwood Thousand Oaks Country Club. So, they probably have the archer in reference to Robin Hood. And 1989 may be when it opened. It is still great Karma for Travis. These coincidences just keep piling up,” using multiple Taylor Swift song titles in the post.

Courtesy of Chandler Parsons/Instagram

“Travis is never beating the 1989 stan allegations,” one person posted along with the video, as Taylor’s “Bad Blood” could be heard playing in the background. Another added, “Travis listening to 1989 while wearing a hat that says 1989.”

The Ohio native’s golfing buddies apparently used Taylor’s song off 1989 to try to throw off his game, as Chandler wrote on the video how Travis “cannot be rattled,” while in the zone playing golf. After a killer swing and drive, the three-time Super Bowl champ celebrated by shoulder bumbing a pal.

Travis and Taylor, 34, have made Los Angeles their home base ever since she wrapped up the Asia leg of her Eras tour in Singapore on March 9. The couple has been staying at her $25 million Beverly Hills mansion and enjoying dinner dates, as well as attending Madonna‘s A-list Oscars party on March 10.

The duo is “testing the waters of living under one roof” while Taylor is on her break from the Eras tour, a source told Life & Style exclusively.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” the insider added.

Travis and Taylor took a brief getaway from L.A. to have a romantic vacation in the Bahamas, staying on the exclusive Harbour Island. Upon their return, the couple lunched at Malibu sushi hotspot Nobu on Sunday, March 24.

Travis is continuing to enjoy his off-season from the NFL after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 2024 on February 11. Taylor still has down-time before the April 19 release of her new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, on April 19. Her Eras world tour doesn’t resume until May 9 in Paris.