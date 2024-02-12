Taylor Swift whispered sweet nothings in Travis Kelce’s ear when they embraced for the first time after his Super Bowl win on Sunday, February 11.

Video footage from the field showed Travis, 34, hugging his mom, Donna Kelce, before approaching Taylor, 34, and seemingly calling her “baby girl.” The pop star then gave her man a congratulatory kiss.

“Oh my God!” she exclaimed. “Oh my God. I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you did it. How did you do that?!” Travis appeared to tell Taylor, “Thanks for coming,” and asked, “Was it electric?” She responded, “It was unbelievable. It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Travis then whispered something directly into his girlfriend’s ear and she responded with a quick kiss before leaning in and seemingly whispering how “proud” she was of him.

Getty (2)

The “Blank Space” singer waited patiently for her moment with Travis, as he first had to accept the Vince Lombardi championship trophy with his teammates. While at the podium, the Kansas City Chiefs star spotted Taylor in the crowd and began blowing kisses in her direction. She proudly looked on and sent back several kisses of her own.

The couple had spent several days apart leading up to the Super Bowl, as Taylor attended the Grammys in Los Angeles on February 4, and then quickly jetted off to Japan for four Eras tour shows at the Tokyo Dome. After her final show on February 10, she made her way back to the States for the big game in Las Vegas.

Although Taylor is due in Australia by Friday, February 16, for her next concert, she celebrated the Chiefs Super Bowl victory into the early hours after the game. The Grammy winner joined Travis at a Vegas club for the afterparty, where they were seen packing on the PDA in honor of the pro athlete’s back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

During the game, Taylor sat in a private suite with Travis’ family, her parents and friends like Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller. Several of Travis’ pals were also in the box. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

The game was not without some stressful moments and Taylor was seen reacting to the intensity on a few different occasions. At one point, she pounded back her entire drink and slammed the cup down as the Chiefs struggled to get points on the scoreboard in the first half. Later on, she looked stressed as she nervously bit her nails during the 4th quarter.