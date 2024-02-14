Love Is Blind season 6 premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2024, with a batch of new singles ready to find love. This season, the singles all hail from the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, including Matthew ​Duliba.

Who Is Matthew From ​’Love Is Blind’ Season 6?

​Matthew works as a senior financial advisor at a company named Vanguard, according to his LinkedIn. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in 2009. He played football for the school’s team, serving as team captain in 2008.

Matthew’s Instagram gives fans a glimpse into his life outside of Love Is Blind, ​including pictures of him hanging out with friends and family while fishing and enjoying time with his pup.

What Is Matthew Looking for in a Wife?

In his Love Is Blind bio, Matthew described himself as “emotionally guarded” when it came to his past relationships. However, that’s partially why he chose to appear in Love Is Blind, as it gave him a way to “confront those issues head on.”

“When life presents you with an opportunity which takes that weakness and exposes it, how can you turn it down if it’s really important to find that special someone?” he asked.

As for his perfect woman, Matthew hoped to find someone who is ​”intelligent, caring, considerate, hardworking, and driven.” That person also needs to be a dog lover because Matt revealed that his boxer sleeps in bed with him most nights.

What Happens to Matthew on Season 6 of ‘Love Is Blind’?

Netflix only released the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 6, but fans ​saw plenty of Matthew as he got to know the single women in the pods. As an ice breaker, he brought a list of questions and had his pod date choose a number to decide which question he asked them. However, he was thrown for a loop when the first woman, Jessica ​Vestal, asked for his answer to the question as well.

Adam Rose/Netflix

“You know, I was just going to ask the questions,” Matthew said with a chuckle. “I wasn’t really anticipating getting one back.”

It was clear Matthew’s nerves were rattled, but he later told producers, “This experiment, I didn’t really know what to expect, but I knew it was going to be incredibly hard.”

He continued, “You know, having conversations about our emotions is probably not somewhere I would excel.”

Matt seemed to ruffle the feathers of at least one fellow cast member. When he and Sarah Ann met in the pods, he asked her one of his questions, but her answer was too long for his liking. Instead of politely waiting it out, Matthew simply got up without another word and left Sarah Ann hanging. However, it seemed as though Sarah Ann was just as relieved.

“Is he gone?” Sarah Ann mouthed to the camera. “Thank f–king God.”