Love Is Blind season 6 premieres on the ever-so-appropriate Valentine’s Day 2024 with a brand new cast of singles ready to try out the social experiment. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts, and this time the show pulled participants from Charlotte, North Carolina. But it doesn’t look like smooth sailing for everyone and the second Love Is Blind season 6 trailer shows things getting messy.

One woman can be heard saying, “We’re in a bit of a love triangle,” while another seemingly reads a message from another woman and says, “She DM’d him.”

However, it doesn’t look like everyone walks away brokenhearted.

“Love’s never perfect,” says one woman, amid tears. “It’s messy, but it can be so beautiful.”

Netflix’s synopsis for season 6 reads, “The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

The first trailer showed life in the pods as the singles got to know one another and develop connections. ​The second trailer, however, focuses on post-pod life as the couples navigate the waters together to see if they’re compatible in the real world. Just like previous seasons, relationships are put to the test when the group meets up with the entire cast of the show. While the trailer doesn’t reveal any of the couples, it’s clear that not everyone was happy with their relationships after the pods.

Fans have yet to see which couples the show follows outside of the pods, but​ Netflix released the full cast list and there are a few people whom viewers see get more time in front of the cameras than others.

Amber Desiree, who’s shown several times in the trailer, wonders if she and her fiancé’s “love and relationship is going to be enough.” Later, fans see the real estate broker pondering the results of her wedding day by joking about whether she’ll be a “bride to be or bride to be not.”

Love Is Blind season 6 comes on the heels of a disastrous season 5 that resulted in only two couples making it to the altar. ​