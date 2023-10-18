Who Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Star Aaliyah's New Boyfriend?

Aaliyah Cosby didn’t have a smooth experience during her time on Love Is Blind season 5 and ended up leaving the show early. Although her journey ended prematurely, fans were invested in her journey as she was caught in a love triangle between Uche Okoroha and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. After having the opportunity to open up about her time in the pods during the season 5 reunion, Aaliyah revealed she found love after leaving the Netflix series. Since she kept details of her new relationship vague, fans are wondering who her new boyfriend is.

What Happened to Aaliyah Cosby During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5?

Aaliyah made a deep connection with Uche early on in the experiment, but one red flag turned into a few, and their relationship crumbled. In hopes of seemingly leaving the pods engaged to Uche, Aaliyah was honest about her past and told him the good, the bad and the ugly.

The ICU travel nurse admitted that she had cheated on an ex-boyfriend two years prior, leading Uche to judge her actions.

“Oh, so you’re a recent cheater,” he responded, and continued to ask if she felt bad for being unfaithful.

Aaliyah Cosby/ Instagram

During their downfall, Aaliyah’s oncamera bestie Lydia admitted to her that she dated Uche before joining the show. Not to mention, the geologist gave Aaliyah unwarranted information about their past relationship, like the fact they had sex three months before filming.

Uche was ready to propose to Aaliyah, but she ditched their scheduled date and left the show.

“I probably could have communicated a little more, and that’s the only thing I wish I did differently,” she told Vulture in October. “I knew in the end that I was going to have to make the decision for myself whether Uche or anybody else understood.”

Who Is Love Is Blind’s Aaliyah’s New Boyfriend?

The singer and Uche dated off camera for one month before calling it quits. Aaliyah appeared on the season 5 reunion and revealed she is in a new relationship with “an amazing man.”

Though it’s unknown the identity of her new man, Aaliyah hard-launched her new romance via Instagram on October 4.

“My King #whatreallovelookslike,” she captioned the video.

Fans flooded the comments section as they were overjoyed to learn that Aaliyah found love after seeing her awkward relationship with Uche.

“Definitely an upgrade from the pod boi,” one fan wrote, while a second person commented, “So happy you found a good looking man who seems to provide you solace, release, pleasure, and love. A refreshing relief.”