LiB’s Jeramey Slams Nick Lachey for Treatment of Trevor Sova

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion featured the return of several cast members, including Trevor Sova. Hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey weren’t pleased with Trevor after he was outed for having a girlfriend while participating in the series, and fellow castmate Jeramey Lutinski has now slammed Nick’s treatment of Trevor during the reunion.

“‘We know you asked to leave. You can leave now,’” Jeramey, 32, wrote over a video clip of the reunion on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 14. “Correct, when [Trevor] came on stage he was clearly shook. Also, before the texts were shown he said he was not mentally able to handle it at that moment. Instead of letting him go then, he had to sit through it. Except that whole part is missing.”

Jeramey concluded with, “Mental health is a real thing, people.”

When Love Is Blind’s Trevor, 31, was brought out during the reunion, Vanessa, 43, and Nick, 50, didn’t hold back on calling him out for his decision to come on the show while in a relationship. They also shared screenshots of texts – which were originally shared by Trevor’s ex-girlfriend – between Trevor and his ex. The messages included Trevor telling his ex, “I love you,” and even promising to marry her when he returned from filming.

When Nick asked Trevor what he had to say about the text messages, the project manager awkwardly sat in silence for more than 20 seconds while he struggled to come up with a response.

“I had a whole thing planned to say,” Trevor finally replied before pausing again. “I don’t know.”

The crowd and the guests on stage seemed visibly awkward as Trevor stumbled over his words. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native attempted to defend his actions by saying he and the woman weren’t technically dating, but Nick and Vanessa weren’t buying it.

“How unfair is it to everyone on the stage …” Nick began before pivoting. “I’ll call out Chelsea [Blackwell] directly because there was a moment there that she easily could have said, ‘Trevor, you are the one for me. You’re my life partner.’ Unbeknownst to her, you have someone on the outside.”

Jeramey Lutinski/Instagram

Trevor interrupted to say that he would have “been with Chelsea” and that his relationship with his ex was “toxic.” The Love Is Blind star was clearly shaken up throughout the conversation, but it didn’t seem to sway the rest of his cast members from their line of questioning. Brittany Mills, Chelsea, 31, ​and Amy Cortés continued to grill Trevor about his reasons for going on the show. Eventually, he asked to leave.

Nick brushed over Trevor’s request and told Jess Vestal to go ahead with her next question. She also continued to slam his behavior. Vanessa then asked if Trevor came on the show to “further his career,” and while he tried to apologize for his actions, it seemed as though only Chelsea was open to his apology.

Greg Gayne/Netflix

“Guys, I just wanna say participating in Love Is Blind is really a once in a lifetime opportunity. Vanessa and I believed in it from season 1. You can see the results,” Nick said. “We do not want people to come here motivated by fame. That’s not what this is about. It’s not fair to the audience, and most importantly, it’s not fair to the people right here, the people who’ve invested genuinely in what this thing is truly, truly about. It’s just wrong. It really is.”

Nick continued, “For people who come here with ulterior motives, we’ve gotta call you out for it. So, Trevor, I know you asked to leave. You can leave now, man.”