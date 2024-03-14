Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell is closing the door on her romance with ex-boyfriend Trevor Sova for good.

“There’s no chance [of romance],” she told ​Entertainment Weekly during a Thursday, March 14, interview. “I would never want Trevor to think he was my second option.”

Chelsea, 31, clarified that there were no hard feelings between her and Trevor, 31, ​and described them as “really, really, really good friends.”

Reflecting on her brief engagement to fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell after a love triangle with both men, Chelsea added to the outlet that she doesn’t “regret anything.”