Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell Says There’s ‘No Chance’ She Will Get Back With Ex Trevor Sova
Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell is closing the door on her romance with ex-boyfriend Trevor Sova for good.
“There’s no chance [of romance],” she told Entertainment Weekly during a Thursday, March 14, interview. “I would never want Trevor to think he was my second option.”
Chelsea, 31, clarified that there were no hard feelings between her and Trevor, 31, and described them as “really, really, really good friends.”
Reflecting on her brief engagement to fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell after a love triangle with both men, Chelsea added to the outlet that she doesn’t “regret anything.”
“I was so grateful for my decision. I’ve grown a lot since Jimmy. I’ve grown so much in who I am as a person,” Chelsea explained. “I feel like Jimmy was supposed to be a part of my story.”
Days earlier, Chelsea gushed about Trevor ahead of the reality show’s season 6 reunion, calling him a “wonderful, wonderful person” in a Tuesday, March 12, interview with E! News. “He’s so amazing. I’m so blessed to have him in my life and, yeah, it’s pretty great,” the flight attendant added.
Even Trevor said that he supported Chelsea’s previous decision to continue her relationship with Jimmy, 28, over him on the show.
“I don’t think she made the wrong choice at the time,” Trevor told Us Weekly in a February 28 interview. He added that he and Jimmy were “good friends” and that he wasn’t “going to get between those two.”
Chelsea admitted that she was blindsided by Jimmy’s decision to call off their relationship just days before their wedding. “I definitely did not expect it,” she told People during a March 6 interview. “It was completely out of left field.”
In a Wednesday, March 13, interview with People, Chelsea described their attempt to reconnect following the breakup as a “journey that [they] were trying to maneuver together.”
Less than a week before the reunion episode aired, Chelsea and Jimmy sparked rumors that they may have gotten back together after Chelsea posted a photo that included Jimmy to her Instagram Story. The pair was eating together at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Chelsea was attending a friend’s wedding.
However, Chelsea confirmed that she and Jimmy were no longer an item, although they did try to rekindle their romance shortly after their season 6 finale breakup.
“We tried to date for four days after filming was done,” Chelsea told Us Weekly ahead of the Wednesday, March 13, reunion episode. “It was very short-lived.”