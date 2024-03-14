Love Is Blind’s Jeramey Lutinski’s Scandals: Timeline

Love Is Blind season 6 may have been the most jaw-dropping season yet with cast members being called out left and right for their actions on and off camera. However, Jeramey Lutinski might be in the running for most scandals in one season. From reportedly having a fiancée while applying to ​be on the show to allegedly pulling a gun on an ex-girlfriend, fans were shocked to learn about Jeramey’s history.​

Was Love Is Blind’s Jeramey Engaged When He Applied for the Show?

During Love Is Blind season 6, Jeramey proposed to Laura Dadisman. When Laura posted her LiB intro on her personal Instagram, ​a woman named Brittani McLiverty dropped a bombshell about Jeramey in the comments.

“Did he ever tell you about his ex fiancé ​[SIC] from right before you? Surely not.. or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show?” Brittani wrote in the comment section. “Just want all the info out there. You and Sarah Ann should know. I’m happy to share proof.”

In a Love Is Blind Facebook group, a woman who claimed to be Brittani’s mother posted a photo of Brittani, Jeramey and a small child. In the picture, Brittani seemed to be showing off an engagement ring.

Jeramey addressed the claims in an Instagram post of his own on February 23, 2024.

“Just for some clarity. 1) My previous engagement was not a secret while filming. It was well documented, well known. 2) I was not living with anyone when casting reached out,” Jeramey wrote in the caption. “This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own.”

What Happened Between Love Is Blind’s Jeramey and His Ex-Girlfriend?

On March 11, 2024, a woman claiming to be Jeramey’s ex-girlfriend on TikTok posted about her relationship with the Love Is Blind star. She claimed the two began dating after she met him when purchasing supplements for her workout. The woman said that after she and Jeramey hit it off, he asked her to work with him and a relationship developed. However, after a few months together, she ​said she began to notice some red flags.

The TikTok user ​alleged that Jeramey blew up on her one night when he saw her speaking to a friend at a bar. The argument ​allegedly escalated once they got back home, and from that point, things began to go downhill. She ​said she and Jeramey decided a fresh start would help their relationship, so they moved from their home in Florida to Charlotte, North Carolina, and she began working as a sales rep.

Netflix

The woman claimed that during a night out with her coworkers, Jeramey found her at the bar they were at and got extremely angry at her for being out with friends. He left, but the fight allegedly continued to escalate once they returned to their shared apartment. As the argument continued to intensify, Jeramey allegedly walked into the bedroom ​she] was in and pointed a gun at her face. She claims to have called the police and the night ended with Jeramey being handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser.

However, Jeramey adamantly denied any of that happening and said that no police report exists recording the incident.

Jeramey Lutinski’s Love Triangle During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6

During Love Is Blind season 6, Jeramey developed a connection with Laura and fellow contestant Sarah Ann Bick. The intralogistics professional proposed to Laura, and their relationship seemed to be going well until they returned to their shared living space in Charlotte. One night, Jeramey told Laura he was going out for drinks with his friends, but he didn’t return home until the early hours of the morning.

When Laura confronted him about his location, he first lied and said that he and Sarah Ann talked in his car for several hours. However, he eventually admitted to driving Sarah Ann home. Laura called off their engagement immediately, and Jeramey went on to date Sarah Ann.

During the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, Sarah Ann and Jeramey confirmed they began dating soon after his split with Laura and were still together in March 2024.