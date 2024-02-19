The hit Netflix reality show Love Is Blind returned for its sixth season on February 14, 2024, and it included a brand new cast of singles ready to take part in the social experiment. The location for the show often changes and fans have watched contestants from all over the country, which is why many fans are wondering where Love Is Blind season 6 was filmed.

Where Was ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Filmed?

This time cameras headed to the East Coast to cast their net for singles looking to find love. Love Is Blind season 6 was filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina, and all of the participants lived around that area.

Where Else Has ‘Love Is Blind’ Been Filmed?

When Love Is Blind season 1 debuted on Netflix, fans watched residents of Atlanta, Georgia, try out a different way of dating. During the first season, fans saw six couples get engaged (two other couples got engaged, but the show didn’t follow their stories) but only two of those couples went on to tie the knot. Amber Pike and Matt Barnett took the leap, as well as Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton, and both pairs remain as two of the strongest couples to come out of the Love Is Blind universe.

Love Is Blind season 2 took things to the Windy City and viewers were introduced to some of the series’ most memorable participants like Shayne Jansen and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee. Love them or hate them, Shayne and Shake have remained synonymous with Love Is Blind villainy. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson got married, as did Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, but both Chicago couples have divorced since then.

Season 3 featured singles from the Dallas, Texas, area, including Alexa and Brennon Lemieux who have been happily married ever since. They’re also the proud parents-to-be of a Love Is Blind baby. Alexa and Brennon announced they were expecting in January 2024 and with baby No. 1 set to arrive in the summer. Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton also married during filming and are still together at the time of publication.

The fourth season of Love Is Blind was filmed in Seattle, Washington. Fans saw three marriages come out of the experiment with Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, as well as Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah. Zack and Bliss revealed they’re also expecting their first child in 2024.

Love Is Blind season 5 took things back to Texas, but this time they chose singles from the Houston area. The fifth season of the show received some backlash due to the lack of couples, but at least one couple said “I do.” Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez got married during the season 5 finale.