Love Is Blind season 6 star Jeramey Lutinski responded to claims from Brittani Mcliverty and her mother Jenni Gelven Daniel that he and Brittani were engaged when he applied to be on the popular Netflix series.

“Just for some clarity. 1) My previous engagement was not a secret while filming. It was well documented, well known. 2) I was not living with anyone when casting reached out,” Jeramey, 32, wrote in the caption of a video he posted to his personal Instagram account on Friday, February 23. “This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own.”

He continued, “Additionally, yes my home sold a week or two before filming. Listed in October or November, sold in March. Wasn’t living in it while it was listed. Idk if anyone else was trying to sell a place at that specific time, but it was not a short process. Not going to give this one any more attention.”

Jeramey also added that he didn’t “seek out” the show, but instead a casting associate producer contacted him via Instagram. He shared a screenshot of the message which showed that it was sent on November 20, 2022, and asked if he would be interested in applying for Love Is Blind.

In the video, Jeramey, who proposed to Laura Dadisman during Love Is Blind season 6, remained adamant that none of his castmates were “surprised” about his previous engagement and the topic was discussed openly.

“It was well documented,” the intralogistics professional added. “Unfortunately, with all of the footage that is captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened to not make it in there.”

On Thursday, February 22, Brittani dropped some bombshell accusations in Laura’s comment section on Instagram.

“Did he ever tell you about his ex fiancé from right before you? Surely not… or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show?” Brittani wrote. “Just want all the info out there. You and Sarah Ann should know. I’m happy to share proof.”

Fans asked for receipts and while Brittani didn’t link to anything specific, she added, “Peep the video of Layla and him in the snow on his Instagram. That was at our house and that’s me recording the video and talking.”

Brittani’s mom Jenna also offered up her own proof when she posted a photo of Jeramey, Brittani and a small child, seemingly showing an engagement ring on Brittani’s hand.

“Someone was engaged and living with someone when applying for this ….” Jenni wrote in the caption of the photo shared to a Love Is Blind Facebook group.“[They started dating in] 2020 he just moved out end of 2022. This filmed Feb or Mar of 2023. They had JUST sold their home.”