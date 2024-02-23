LIB’s Jeramey Ex-Fiancee Drops Bomb About Breakup Before Show

Love Is Blind‘s Jeramey Lutinski‘s ex-fiancée, Brittani Mcliverty, spoke out and claimed they were living together when he applied to go on the Netflix dating show.

The secret turn of events started when Brittani commented on the introduction photo of Laura Dadisman, the woman whom Jeramey gets engaged to on Love Is Blind, on Wednesday, February 21.

“Did he ever tell you about his ex fiancé from right before you? Surely not.. or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show?” Brittani wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post from the official Love Is Blind account.

Brittani followed up her statement writing, “Just want all the info out there. You and Sarah Ann should know. I’m happy to share proof,” referring to the additional contestant that Jeramey pursued a bond with while in the pods.

Around the same time, a photo of Jeramey, Brittani and a young boy circulated on a Love Is Blind fan group page on Facebook. In the snapshot, Jeramey held the child, seemingly his son, as Brittani held her arm over both of them, showcasing her engagement ring.

Brittani Mcliverty/ Facebook

After someone asked where they got the photo from, Brittani’s mother, Jenni Gelven Daniel, revealed she took the picture.

“[They found the picture] in my phone. That’s my daughter and grandson…” Jenni wrote in the response.

Jenni replied to a second online user’s question and pulled out an alleged timeline of Jeramey and her daughter’s relationship.

“[They started dating in] 2020 he just moved out end of 2022. This filmed Feb or Mar of 2023. They had JUST sold their home.”

Jeramey has yet to publicly respond to his ex-fiancée’s statements, though he did admit to recently selling his home while in the pods.

The intralogistics worker joined the North Carolina-based season 6 cast of Love Is Blind. The show was likely filmed in April as marriage records in Mecklenburg County, N.C., state that the LIB weddings took place on May 10, 2023, per Distractify.

Jeramey was caught in a love triangle between Sarah Ann and Laura in the pods before he decided to go the next step with his oncamera fiancée.

“This started off as, like, a fun game. And then it progressively got more and more serious. And now we’re sitting here at this point, making life decisions. I decided last night that you were the person for me,” he confessed to Laura during his proposal speech. “I would love more than anything to have you as my wife. I want you here as my forever person.”

Jeramey and Laura may have made it out of the pods, but they quickly faced issues in their engagement after he had a late night out with Sarah Ann.

“You left at 10:45 and were out until five-something in the ​f–king morning,” Laura told Jeramey during an intense conversation during episode 9 before he recalled the encounter with Sarah Ann at a bar.

“I went there and she comes over to me and is like, ‘Hi Jeramey,’ hugs me, and walks away, and I’m like, ‘What was that?’ I come to find out that she’s upset about a lot of things. In order to not drag things out and make it worse, I was like, ‘Do I need to have a conversation with her?’” Jeramey said, admitting he “hung back with Sarah and was talking until 5 a.m.”

Fans are still waiting to see if Jeramey and Laura will overcome the love triangle and say “I Do” at the alter in the latter unreleased episodes.