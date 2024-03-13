Love Is Blind star Jeramey Lutinski found himself in the spotlight again after a TikTok user, claiming to be an ex-girlfriend, detailed alleged abuse in their relationship, including an incident when the Netflix star pulled a gun on her. However, the intralogistics professional refuted all of the claims.

Jeramey’s nine-minute TikTok response included him saying he was “falsely accused in 2016,” but he didn’t know why.

“I wish I knew why,” Jeramey, 32, said ​while holding a book of what seemed like notes he took to aide in his response in a video shared on Tuesday, March 12. “The only thing I can think of is that the night that all of this happened, I discovered she was secretly going behind my back and seeing someone else.”

“None of this story happened,” Jeramey continued. “This just isn’t a thing.”

The Charlotte, North Carolina, resident added that the claims about him being held at gunpoint and put into a cop car were also untrue. Jeramey also stated that “no police report exists” because the incident “never happened.” While he admitted to having five guns in the house at the time the incident allegedly occurred, “three of them were inoperable.” The reality star went on to say that he voluntarily handed over his guns to the police, but that he never got them back.

Greg Gayne/Netflix

Jeramey also gave the camera a quick glance at a screenshot of messages he said he exchanged with this woman that were friendly in nature after he finished filming Love Is Blind.

The woman claiming to be Jeramey’s ex said that she began dating Jeramey after the two met when she was looking for specific supplements for her workout routine. She said that he was selling supplements at the time, and their interactions eventually blossomed into something more after she began working part time for him. At the time, the two were allegedly living in Florida and the woman claimed that Jeramey got upset after he saw her talking with one of her male friends at a bar. She said that they managed to work through Jeramey’s outburst, but their fighting became more frequent.

Eventually, the couple allegedly decided to move from Florida to Charlotte for a fresh start. The woman said she worked in sales and alleged that one night Jeramey became enraged that she was out at a bar with her coworkers. When she came home, the TikTok user claimed that their fight escalated and Jeramey pulled a gun on her. According to her, she called 911 and was able to escape their apartment and hide in the bushes until the police arrived. The woman claimed that once the police arrived, he began yelling at the officers before they placed him in handcuffs and put him in the back of the police cruiser. However, she didn’t reveal whether or not she pressed charges for the incident.