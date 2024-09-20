Jennifer Aniston

John Aniston was a beloved TV staple when he portrayed gangster Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap Days of Our Lives for an astonishing 37 years before his death in 2022. But daughter Jennifer has seen her career soar well beyond her father’s fame — even though he implored her not to go into the family business!

The Friends star was born to John and wife Nancy Dow — herself an actress, who appeared on The Beverly Hillbillies in the 1960s — and had instant nepo baby status: Her godfather was famed Kojak TV actor Telly Savalas. But she became instantly iconic during her 10-year run portraying Rachel Green on the smash TV comedy, and has gone on to a stellar film career in such movies as Marley and Me, Horrible Bosses and We’re the Millers. Jen, currently making waves on the Apple TV drama The Morning Show, has said she had to fight with her soap star dad to even enter showbiz!

“I was hell-bent because my dad was just begging me not to be in the industry,” she revealed. “He said, ‘I do not want your heart broken. The rejection is brutal. Please, please, please don’t do that. Become a lawyer.’ That was my one rebellion. I was hoping that I was going to make it so that I could prove him wrong!”