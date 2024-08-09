Jennifer Aniston Thrilled to Be Producing The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston has quite the swagger in her step after The Morning Show landed an incredible 16 Emmys nominations – as a source inside her world breaks down exclusively for Life & Style how the project has taken over her life and provided the self-esteem boost she desperately needed.

“Jen is once again in the position of being a little blown away by her own brilliance when it comes to this show,” the insider says. “Especially the incredible number of acting nominations Season 3 got – nine in total – because she is extremely involved in picking the actors who join the massive ensemble.”

Jen, 55, has given The Morning Show all she’s got and it’s paying off. The Friends alum found some movie success through Netflix’s Murder Mystery franchise, but has lacked any recent serious statements when it comes to drama.

“It’s just been a huge pat on the back and a big reversal from two years ago, when Jen was fighting tooth-and-nail just for the chance to do a third season,” the source continues. “But now the show is a hit with both audiences and the TV Academy, and critics are catching onto it too.”

“She did it – now what? The thing about Jen in her 50s is that she actually grasps how rare a success like this is and is enjoying it to the fullest – she’s not scrambling to find the next big project and continues to use The Morning Show as a proving ground for her skills as a television producer and now, the undisputed architect of the series’ success.”

No stranger to show business wins, the Horrible Bosses actress has been anything but to her fellow cast members and producers. She’s even become close with costar Reese Witherspoon, with whom Jen had to work through some initial “friction” on set when the show began filming.

“Sure, Reese backs Jen up 100% of the time,” the insider tells, “but over the last 18 months Jen has turned this series into one of the signature projects of her career – and she’s not letting anybody forget that!”

“Does that make her harder to be around? Somewhat, because when The Morning Show is shooting she’s basically on call 24/7 and has to make a lot of decisions in a compressed period of time.”

Jennifer’s long time collaborator and trusted friend, producer Scott Stuber, recently left Netflix, which had some Hollywood insiders speculating about The Breakup actress’ future prospects. Not to worry, Life & Style’s source assures, Jen is riding high right now.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“But Jen is embracing the life of a TV mogul like she never did during her Friends years and she isn’t shy about letting people know that making this whole show in the first place was an idea that she originally put in front of Reese and not the other way around.”

The insider continues: “Jen has begun referring to The Morning Show as something along the lines of Grey’s Anatomy, that can potentially last decades and never run out of stories to tell – as long as the right leadership is in place behind the scenes!”

“Jen’s having the time of her life on this show but it’s clear she gets a lot more out of being the boss behind the scenes than she does from her central acting role on the show.”