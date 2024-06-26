Before they were famous, these stars put in their time at not-so-glamorous places of employment. Life & Style takes a look at a handful of A-listers who had ordinary jobs before they hit it big.
Beyoncé
Mom’s the boss! As a kid, the singer, 42, worked in her mom Tina Knowles‘ beauty salon. “From 6 to 9 years old, I would sing and put on little shows by myself for the women who wanted a hot press and curl and some good conversation,” she’s said. “I helped sweep hair off the floor for tips to pay for my season pass to Six Flags.”
Jennifer Aniston
“Toughest job I ever had was being a bike messenger in New York City — I was 19,” the Morning Show star, 55, said of her early employment, adding that her worst moment on the job was “probably driving into a [car] door that opened. I’m very uncoordinated and extraordinarily klutzy.”
Miley Cyrus
Before she hit it big on Hannah Montana, the 31-year-old got down and dirty with a surprising gig. “I had one normal job and I actually liked it,” the “Flowers” singer revealed. “I worked at this place called Sparkles Cleaning Service and I cleaned houses, I was like 11… I can clean toilet bowls.”
Savannah Guthrie
The Today cohost started bussing tables at 14, among several of her summer jobs. “My parents were like, ‘Don’t come looking for money and don’t be asking for an allowance to do things you’re supposed to be doing, like make your bed,'” the 52-year-old recalled. “‘If you want money to spend, get a job.'”
Rachel McAdams
Would you like fries with that? The Notebook star did time slinging burgers at McDonald’s. “It was a great place to work, but I had a little bit of an OCD thing with hand washing and just didn’t have time,” the 45-year-old said of the experience. “I was not a great employee; I broke the orange juice machine one day.”