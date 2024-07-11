Kim Kardashian has made no secret about how she’ll try just about anything to stay youthful-looking and revealed her latest unusual beauty treatment during the Wednesday, July 10, episode of The Kardashians.

“I got a salmon sperm facial, salmon sperm injected into my face,” Kim, 43, casually told her shocked mother, Kris Jenner, in a scene while they were shooting promotional photos for their Hulu reality show.

Unfortunately, the aspiring lawyer didn’t go into details about the results or what the process was like. But she might have gotten inspiration from Jennifer Aniston, who detailed her experience getting a salmon sperm facial in an August 2023 profile in WSJ magazine.

Jen, 55, told the publication that she would “try almost anything” to look younger and got the treatment at the recommendation of an aesthetician.

The Morning Show star had plenty of questions, though. “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” Jennifer recalled. The beauty treatment that originated in Korean is said to stimulate new collagen production and spur the growth of new skin cells.

The Friends alum didn’t appear to have been impressed enough to keep up with the process, as she said that her go-to treatment is anti-aging weekly peptide injections, which she called “the future.”

Kim has famously tried various and sometimes shocking treatments to keep her skin smooth and wrinkle-free. In 2013, she posted an Instagram photo of her face covered in splotches of blood, writing in the caption, “Tonight on Kourtney & Kim Take Miami!!!” with the hashtag, “vampire facial.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Skims founder revealed in a 2018 post on her website that she hated the procedure, also known as a PRP facial treatment, and never used it again after the one experience.

“A few years ago, I heard about a ‘vampire facial,’ and I was so intrigued,” Kim wrote. Doctors typically recommend a numbing cream or painkiller before undergoing the process, but the reality star had just found out she was pregnant with her first child, daughter North West, and had the facial done without anything to prevent the pain.

“It was really rough and painful for me. It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It’s the one treatment that I’ll never do again,” Kim added.

The process involves microneedling treatment using platelet-rich plasma taken from one’s blood.

“Even though it wasn’t for me, I know it has so many benefits for your skin. Kourtney [Kardashian] is a huge fan and I know a lot of other people that love it, too,” the SKKN founder told readers.

Kim infamously said she would eat excrement in the name of youthful skin in a June 2022 New York Times profile.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” she explained. “I just might.”

The following month Kim said she was only kidding … sort of.

“I was kind of joking,” Kim told Allure in a July 7, 2022, interview. “But now that I think about it, I would probably eat s–t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.'”

As for how much, she said, “Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl.”