Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Size Revealed in New Skims Shoot

Kim Kardashian is known for her curves, but her company Skims revealed the size of the bikini she reaches for every time she wants to get some sun.

Skims shared photos on Instagram on Tuesday, April 17, that featured Kim, 43, wearing their new limited edition snakeskin print bikini.

“The boldest string bikini. Leave an imprint in our limited edition Snake Print, coming in new and signature SKIMS Swim styles tomorrow, April 17 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET,” the caption read. “​​@KimKardashian wears the SKIMS Swim Triangle Top and Dipped Tie Bottom, size XS, in Snake Print.”

Along with the snake print, the new line included several fire engine red pieces that complemented the pattern.

Kim’s figure ​has attracted plenty of attention over the years and many have accused the mom of four of having plastic surgery. Accusations of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star having butt implants reached a fever pitch and she famously addressed the allegations in the show in 2011. Kim was filmed having her rump x-rayed to prove it was au naturale, but fans still weren’t convinced.

In February 2014, Kim once again addressed the rumors about her going under the knife a little less than a year after she gave birth to her and ex-husband Kanye West’s first child, North.

“I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injections. Get a life! Using pics of me 15 pounds skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose,” Kim said via X. “Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight (especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes!”

MEGA

She continued, “Making fun of me pregnant & making fun of me trying to lose weight now — shame on you. I’m not perfect but I will never conform to your skinny standards sorry! Not me. And BTW I’ve lost a lot so far & I’m proud of that! Don’t give young girls a complex!”

In 2014, she famously broke the internet with the cover of Paper magazine that showed off her assets in a nude photo. The image reignited the rumor mill once again and Kim’s behind was at the top of everyone’s mind.

It wasn’t until August 2016 that The Kardashians star finally admitted to getting butt injections during a livestream on her mobile app. However, she said that the injections weren’t for cosmetic reasons and instead helped her deal with her psoriasis.