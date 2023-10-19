Kim Kardashian has revealed eldest daughter North West — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — isn’t very close to her three younger siblings and prefers living as if she’s the entrepreneur’s sole child. “I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” the Skims founder admitted during the Thursday, October 19 episode of The Kardashians.

The 10-year-old’s younger sister and brother have a closer bond due to their age, as Kim, 42, continued, “Then the two little ones (Chicago and Psalm) are a year apart, so they’re like twins almost and they’re always together.” Daughter Chicago arrived via surrogate in January 2018, and son Psalm was delivered the same way in May 2019.

Kim has been vocal over the years about how North has had little interest in playing with brother Saint, and nothing has changed on that front. “So Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won’t, so I wanna give him a little bit of attention,” she said of the 7-year-old.

The aspiring attorney described how she tries to indulge each of her children’s interests, and that means style star North gets to tag along on some very enviable trips. “North loves Paris and fashion, so I took her to Paris,” Kim described in her confessional.

Kim and North famously attended Jean Paul Gaultier’s Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in July 2022 wearing nearly identical outfits. The duo even hung out with the SKKN’s founder’s close friend, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, while in the City of Light.

The mother and daughter have been frequently seen on plenty of one-on-one outings that didn’t involve the rest of Kim’s brood. She and North cheered on Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson at a Los Angeles Lakers playoffs game in May 2023, where the youngster wore a stylish yellow Gucci leather jacket. North and her mom attended Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour stop in September at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where she was able to hang out with cousin and good friend Penelope Disick, 11, whom she is far closer to than her siblings.

Kim has previously described how from an early age, North did not appreciate no longer being an only child. After the birth of Saint in December 2015, she showed little interest in her younger sibling.

“She got so jealous when I would breastfeed and stuff,” Kim explained while cohosting Live With Kelly & Ryan, in August 2017, “and now, the phase isn’t going away.”

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister — I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase — she does not like her brother, it’s so hard for me,” Kim continued.

She revealed North found passive aggressive ways to exclude Saint from playing with her, describing, “Her thing is, she thinks she’s outsmarting me. She’ll say, ‘We’re having a tea party, mom. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come too then — no boys!’ And then she’ll slam the door on her brother’s face and he’ll just start crying.”