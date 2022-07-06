Kim Kardashian and Daughter North West Step Out Together for Paris Fashion Week: See Their Looks!

A grand entrance! Kim Kardashian stepped out wearing a nude breast cut-out black gown alongside daughter North West, who rocked a black tie and skirt at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter show in Paris.

The Kardashians star, 41, looked bold and confident on Wednesday, July 6, in her floor-length sleeveless gown, which featured two nude-colored openings for the bust. She completed the ensemble with black sunglasses and heels. Her daughter, 9, matched her mom’s color, rocking a black vest over a white long-sleeved shirt, a black skirt, sunglasses and chunky boots.

The mommy-daughter duo also walked hand-in-hand together as they stopped to pose for a few photos.

Hours beforehand, the fashionable kiddo was spotted donning her dad Kanye “Ye” West’s vintage blue bomber jacket. Kim, on the other hand, slayed in neon green leggings and a camouflage-print T-shirt.

The two ladies have been seen in epic wardrobe moments over the past few months, including during Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy. During the Kardashian-Jenner fam’s pre-wedding dinner, North donned a simple all-black outfit whereas Kim wore a sexy but simple charcoal, form-fitting ensemble.

“Best date ever,” Kim wrote via Instagram alongside pictures of her posing with her daughter.

On Kourtney’s wedding day, the SKKN founder rocked a black lace sheer dress and North looked pretty in pink, as she rocked a lace outfit as well along with a fuzzy shawl.

“Lunch in Portofino with my little Northolino,” Kim adorably captioned an Instagram carousel post on May 31.

Aside from slaying in fashion, Kim and North have also been celebrating various events together, including North’s birthday! The mom of four shared photos via Instagram on June 28 from her eldest child’s party, which was cleverly called “Camp North.”

The fiesta featured a super spooky vibe for the young party guests, which officially began on the Skims founder’s private plane that was adorned with spider webs and pillows that looked like wooden logs. Attendees included Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, Tracy Romulus’ daughter, Ryan, Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell and North’s bestie Haidyn.

Later on, the kiddos enjoyed outdoor activities, with the highlights including zip lining, archery and tubing on a lake. Not only that, but Kim even stayed true to her daughter’s gothic style preference by including fake blood and deer head decor in the bedroom.

Whether it be high-profile events or informal occasions, this mama-daughter pair always have the best time together.

Scroll down to see photos of Kim and North’s epic outfits!