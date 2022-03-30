North West Is Best Friends With Tracy Romulus’ Daughter Ryan! Meet Her and Siblings Remi and Raf

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable clip of daughter North West belting out Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” via Instagram in March 2022 alongside her friend Ryan, Tracy Romulus’ daughter! While the KKW Beauty founder typically shares moments between her kids and some of her siblings’ children on social media, she took this opportunity to introduce one of her daughter’s other besties.

In the clip, Ryan sat next to North in the backseat of a car and sang the lyrics to the popular Disney hit. Both made sure to rock out with the utmost sass, shaking their fingers to the beat and smiling throughout the song.

“North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno!” Kim captioned the post just two days after the 2022 Oscars featured a dazzling performance of that song. “And it’s still stuck in my head lol [sic].”

Upon seeing the friendly moments, multiple famous faces flooded the comments section to praise the young ladies, including Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

“I am crying!” the Good American mogul wrote, in addition to her separate comment. “Go North!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!!” she added, while countless others commended the singing duo as well.

“They lit,” one chimed in. “Ryan is a low-key star,” another wrote, whereas another user predicted, “North will [definitely] be a singer in her future!”

By the looks of things, the pair seem inseparable. So, fans are curious about the youngsters’ friendship and Tracy’s other children, whom she shares with husband Ray Romulus. Tracy married Ray in December 2014. While she started working with Kim for KKW Brands in September 2017, Tracy and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had already been friends or years. And after they became moms — as Kim also shares kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West — the two women continue to support each other’s children over the years, inviting them to celebrate different milestones from time to time.

For Ryan’s 9th birthday, Tracy invited North to ring in the special day with a group of friends.

“Turned 9 with a girls’ trip,” she captioned a group shot via Instagram in May 2021.

Keep reading to get to know Tracy Romulus’ kids Ryan, Remi and Ref.