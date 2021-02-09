Cousin Love! The Cutest Kardashian-Jenner Kids Moments of 2021 So Far

Another year, another opportunity to gush over the adorable children of the Kardashian-Jenner family. To date, the A-list bunch of parents — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — have 10 kids between them.

Of course, it can be difficult to get that many youngsters to pose for a photo. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars still manage to share snapshots of their kiddos in smaller groups. In fact, while vacationing in Turks and Caicos for Stormi Webster‘s third birthday in February 2021, Khloé and Kim shared a handful of pictures of Stormi, True Thompson, Chicago West and Dream Kardashian having the time of their lives.

Stormi, whose parents are Kylie and Travis Scott; Chicago, whose parents are Kim and Kanye West; and True, whose mom is Khloé and dad is Tristan Thompson, have a particularly special bond due to their closeness in age.

“Stormi is very shy around strangers, like most kids her age, but the moment she sees True and Chicago, she just lights up,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Stormi is very loving toward her cousins, and Kylie just loves that they have each other. The family likes to joke and calls them a much sweeter, mini-version of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney.”

With the little ones preoccupied, older cousins North West and Penelope Disick are free to hang out. “They call each other sisters, that’s how close they are,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “They want to do everything together. It’s hard to take them anywhere separately. They call each other on the phone, they beg for playdates most days and they’ll have sleepovers on the weekend.”

According to the insider, North “is a lot girlier than Penelope.” The grade-schooler, whose parents are Kourtney and Scott Disick, prefers “to be outside more.” That said, “they’re a good balance for each other.”

