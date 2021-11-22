Penelope Disick‘s days as a budding TikTok star are over, after her secret account has been disabled by the social media service “due to multiple Community Guidelines violations.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s 9-year-old daughter had been using an account under the handle @blah445087, which in the bio noted “Kourtney-Penelope” and the avatar showed Kourt hugging her daughter. It also noted that the account was “managed by an adult.” While TikTok didn’t specify what guideline was violated, users must be 13 years old or older to join, making Penelope four years too young.

The account was uncovered when a post on the TikTok account matched up with an Instagram Story that Kourtney, 42, shared. The mom of three showed Penelope dancing around the kitchen holding a black and white mug with what appeared to be chocolate at the top. Kourtney wrote, “My sous-chef,” on the photo in honor of Penelope.

The last video on the @blah445087 TikTok account before it was disabled showed what appeared to be the same mug with a black chocolate dome sitting atop a kitchen counter. It was captioned, “So good.” One day later on Monday, November 22, the account no longer appeared on TikTok.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardsahian/Instagram

Penelope had also shared a video making Annie’s mac ’n’ cheese synched to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” She mixed up the delicious looking dish herself in a small pot and at the end of the video, she served it up on a big plate. The first post on the account was dated October 17, so it was active for a little more than a month before getting shut down.

The account was followed by Kourtney’s verified TikTok, as well as those of Kourt’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kylie Jenner. As of November 21, the account had 73,000 followers and got a big boost when Instagram user Amanda Hirsch’s @notskinnybutnotfat page shared Penelope’s account with her 417,000 followers via her Stories.

“Wait is this really Pinop’s TikTok!? How sweet!!!!!” Amanda wrote alongside a TikTok video that showed precious Post-It notes that Penelope’s dad Scott had written to her over the years and were displayed on a cork board. She also shared video of Penelope making a matcha drink from her TikTok account while noting, “Making an at home iced tea matcha. If PINOP can, why can’t I?” After Penelope’s account was disabled, Amanda wrote on her Stories, “No. Now I feel really awful! I mean, it was public on TikTok. Auntie is sorry Pinop,” along with a screen grab of how the account could no longer be found.

A rep for Kourtney did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment regarding Penelope’s TikTok being disabled.