Starting young? Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope Disick, appears to have a secret TikTok account that seems to feature the 9-year-old’s life at home.

The latest video on the TikTok account shows off the process of Penelope appearing to help her mom, Kourtney, in the kitchen making hot chocolate. Kourtney, 42, also seemingly documented the moment by sharing a photo of Penelope holding a black and white Disney mug — which looks like the same mug that appears in the TikTok. In several shots of the video, Kourtney appears in the background wearing a white robe. “My sous-chef,” Kourtney captioned the photo of her daughter.

In another video, Penelope appears to show off her cooking skills by making Annie’s mac ’n’ cheese synched to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Penelope appears to mix up the cheesy dish herself in a small pot and serves it up on a big plate at the end of the video.

The account, labeled “Kourtney-Penelope” in its bio, has a profile picture featuring the Poosh founder hugging her daughter. “Account managed by an adult,” the bio reads. “Can we get to 61k please.” While the TikTok is unverified, the account is followed by Kourtney’s verified TikTok. At the time of publication, the account has 73,000 followers. The first post on the account is dated October 17.

Penelope is growing into quite the confident young lady. Kourtney shared an Instagram post of her daughter on November 2 dressed as Cher from Clueless for Halloween. She donned the iconic yellow plaid outfit from the classic film.

Kourtney shares Penelope, as well as sons Mason and Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott, 38.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has recently made headlines for shutting down an Instagram commenter, who accused the mother of three of not spending enough time with her kids while they vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for Travis Barker’s birthday.

“Oh wow, you’re with your kids finally????” the commenter wrote below her Instagram post, which showed Penelope and Reign, 6, on horseback in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday, November 17.

“I’m with my kids every day, thank God. Social media isn’t always real life,” Kourtney replied shortly afterward.

She shared more photos of the family outing in her Instagram carousel post, such as one with Reign riding a horse behind his momma on a beach, and another selfie with Penelope. Kourtney also snapped a final selfie with both children, as Reign hugged his mom and Penelope made a funny face for the camera.

Travis, 46, maintains a positive bond with Kourtney’s children.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” a source previously told Life & Style on July 8. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

Kourtney’s oldest son Mason was previously on TikTok but the account was deleted in March 2020 along with his Instagram page after he shared details about aunt Kylie Jenner‘s relationship status with boyfriend Travis Scott via Instagram Live.