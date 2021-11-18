Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children.

Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.

As for Travis, who turned 46 years old on November 14, his teenagers, Alabama and Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, tagged along. Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, was there, too!

The blended family appeared to have a blast while enjoying a movie on the beach, horseback riding, a mariachi band and more. In addition to jetting off to paradise, Kourtney got Travis a thoughtful birthday gift. “When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash,” the music producer captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, November 17.

The black-and-white pictures featured the lovebirds driving around in a classic car. “You deserve the world,” Kourtney commented. “You are my world,” Travis replied.

The A-list couple, who went public with their relationship in February, have been on Cloud 9 since Travis popped the question in October — and thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to see the pair say “I do.”

They “don’t want a long engagement and are planning to exchange vows next year,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Kourtney is already in ‘wedding planning mode.'”

With the Kardashian-Jenner family working on a new Hulu series, viewers can look forward to seeing inside Kourtney and Travis’ nuptials. “The cameras will be rolling,” the insider revealed. “But certain aspects will be kept private.”

Kourtney’s No. 1 is making her wedding “a day to remember,” said the source. “It’ll be a no expense spared, and she’s planning to go all out. She wants the amazing dress, a huge cake, thousands of flowers and will hire the best caters in town.”

We can’t wait!

