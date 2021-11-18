Nice try, hater! Kourtney Kardashian shut down a mom-shamer who implied the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star never spends time with her children. “Oh wow, you’re with your kids finally????” the user commented on Kourtney’s Wednesday, November 17, Instagram post.

“I’m with my kids every day, thank God. Social media isn’t always real life,” the Poosh.com founder, 42, who shares son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign with ex Scott Disick, replied, adding two prayer hands emoji and a red heart.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Based on social media, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, joined their mom on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate her fiancé Travis Barker‘s birthday. It’s unclear whether or not Mason, 11, tagged along but many fans pointed out his absence.

“Where’s my boy Mason at?” one user commented. “OK, but where’s Mason? He’s never with them anymore,” added another. “Am I the only one who finds it odd that Mason isn’t there?”

Thankfully, Kourtney’s children have a solid relationship with the Blink-182 drummer! They’re “obsessed” with Travis, 46, a source previously told Life & Style. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives.”

The music producer, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, is “always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney,” the insider added.

“Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the source said. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.”

According to the insider, Mason “loves Travis, too,” but the preteen is “more into hanging” with Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, “who he thinks are just the coolest people on the planet.”

Kourtney and Travis went public with their relationship in February. On October 17, he proposed on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by red roses and candles. Kourtney “is already in ‘wedding planning mode,'” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. The lovebirds are “planning to exchange vows next year.”