Time flies. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013. Since then, the pair’s eldest daughter has become a starlet in her own right.

From day one, it became clear North was going to follow in her famous parent’s footsteps — even her grandmother (and potential future manager) Kris Jenner thinks so! “North lived with Kris on-and-off for a few years so they have a very special connection,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“North is super mature and loves being around adults and Kris gets such a kick out of how they can have ‘grown-up conversations,” the insider continued. “The family always jokes that Kris is going to turn North into the next superstar because she loves the spotlight!”

Kris isn’t the only one who sees North’s potential. “She’s an icon,” longtime Kar-Jenner bestie Kristen Crawley told Life & Style in October 2019. “For some reason, North and I always end up matching. I went to a baby shower once and we had the same hair and it was strange, but yes, super cute!”

That month, North landed her first-ever solo magazine cover with Women’s Wear Daily. Of course, Kim shared her daughter’s milestone achievement on Instagram, writing: “I’m seriously so proud of my Northie! She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion and beauty so much so she has the best time at her [WWD] shoot! Kanye and I always say she’s Kristen Crawley’s style twin.”

Outside of fashion, North has a passion for music. In March, the bold preteen gave a surprise performance at Kanye’s Yeezy season 8 runway show. “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her first performance had me in tears!” Kim gushed at the time. Additionally, North regularly steals the microphone at her dad’s Sunday Service.

Whether it’s modeling, singing or a little bit of both, we have no doubt North is going to be one of Hollywood’s elite someday.

Scroll through the gallery below to see North West’s transformation over the years so far!